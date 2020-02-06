Impaired driving charges after fatal crash near Aberdeen, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing 10 charges after a fatal crash south of Aberdeen, Sask., last month.

Emergency services were called to the collision between northbound and southbound trucks on Highway 41 on Jan. 23, a press release said.

A 67-year-old woman who was a passenger in the southbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

Three other people were taken to hospital.

Saskatoon RCMP said Thursday a 34-year-old man has been arrested, but did not release his name.

Among the charges he is facing are impaired driving causing death, driving over .08 causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Aberdeen man is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday.

Aberdeen is roughly 35 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.