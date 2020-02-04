Menu

Crime

Peterborough driver charged with triple the legal alcohol limit while driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 5:05 pm
A Peterborough woman is accused of impaired driving.
Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including impaired driving following a traffic stop early Sunday.

At around 12:15 a.m., Peterborough police say an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop a red light in the area of Sherbrooke and Aylmer streets.

READ MORE: Impaired charge laid after driver found asleep in vehicle atop snowbank in Peterborough: police

The officer conducted a traffic stop along Sherbrooke Street and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A subsequent breath sample revealed the driver allegedly had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Andrea Teresa Mousseau, 42, of Afton Road, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and failure to stop at a red light.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Mousseau was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 26.

