Peterborough driver charged with triple the legal alcohol limit while driving: police

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including impaired driving following a traffic stop early Sunday.
At around 12:15 a.m., Peterborough police say an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop a red light in the area of Sherbrooke and Aylmer streets.
READ MORE: Impaired charge laid after driver found asleep in vehicle atop snowbank in Peterborough: police
The officer conducted a traffic stop along Sherbrooke Street and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
A subsequent breath sample revealed the driver allegedly had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.
Andrea Teresa Mousseau, 42, of Afton Road, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and failure to stop at a red light.
She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
Mousseau was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 26.
COMMENTS