Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle strikes building

A Lindsay woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle struck a building in Lindsay on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers were informed a vehicle had struck the wall of a business on Lindsay Street South around 1:40 p.m.

Police say officers responded to the scene and determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

Jennafer Dunbar, 33, of Lindsay, was arrested and has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 5.

0:14 Surveillance video captures truck crashing into Brighton restaurant Surveillance video captures truck crashing into Brighton restaurant

