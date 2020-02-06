Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle strikes building

A Lindsay woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle struck a building in Lindsay on Tuesday afternoon.
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers were informed a vehicle had struck the wall of a business on Lindsay Street South around 1:40 p.m.
Police say officers responded to the scene and determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired.
Jennafer Dunbar, 33, of Lindsay, was arrested and has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 5.
Surveillance video captures truck crashing into Brighton restaurant
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS