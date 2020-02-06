Menu

Crime

Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle strikes building

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 10:11 am
City of Kawartha Lakes police have charged a Lindsay woman following a collision on Tuesday afternoon.
Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle struck a building in Lindsay on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers were informed a vehicle had struck the wall of a business on Lindsay Street South around 1:40 p.m.

READ MORE: OPP issue impaired driving charges in City of Kawartha Lakes on weekend

Police say officers responded to the scene and determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

Jennafer Dunbar, 33, of Lindsay, was arrested and has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 5.

