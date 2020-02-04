Menu

Crime

OPP issue impaired driving charges in City of Kawartha Lakes on weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 4:10 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued several impaired driving charges over the weekend.

OPP issued charges in two incidents on Friday. The first was during a RIDE check on Kawartha Lakes Road 41, north of the hamlet of Bexley, when officers stopped an ATV around 3:30 p.m. Police determined the operator was under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: 2 charged with impaired driving during RIDE checks in Peterborough: police

Michael Hayden, 66, of Kirkfield, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). He will appear in court in Lindsay on March 12.

Then around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Kawartha Lakes Road 8, west of Glenarm. The driver, James Stapley, 32, of Woodville, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). He will appear in court in Lindsay on March 5.

Then on Saturday around 1 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Hwy. 35, north of Cameron. A driver, John Sweet, 28, of Deseronto, was arrested and charged with fail or refuse to comply with a demand. He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 12.

