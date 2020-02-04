OPP issue impaired driving charges in City of Kawartha Lakes on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued several impaired driving charges over the weekend.

OPP issued charges in two incidents on Friday. The first was during a RIDE check on Kawartha Lakes Road 41, north of the hamlet of Bexley, when officers stopped an ATV around 3:30 p.m. Police determined the operator was under the influence of alcohol.

Michael Hayden, 66, of Kirkfield, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). He will appear in court in Lindsay on March 12.

Then around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Kawartha Lakes Road 8, west of Glenarm. The driver, James Stapley, 32, of Woodville, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus). He will appear in court in Lindsay on March 5.

Then on Saturday around 1 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Hwy. 35, north of Cameron. A driver, John Sweet, 28, of Deseronto, was arrested and charged with fail or refuse to comply with a demand. He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 12.

