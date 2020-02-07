Aberdeen, Sask. man charged with impaired driving in fatal crash appears in court

Send this page to someone via email

A man charged in a fatal crash northeast of Saskatoon in January will remain in custody until at least Monday.

Tyler Seeley, 34, is facing 10 charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

A 67-year-old woman was killed when two pickup trucks collided on Highway 41 south of Aberdeen on Jan 23. Her name has not been released.

She was a passenger in a southbound pickup truck driven by a 74-year-old man, who was seriously injured in the crash.

A four-year-old girl in the northbound truck driven by Seeley was flown by STARS air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital. A Gofundme page set up after the crash said she is Seeley’s daughter.

Seeley, who is from Aberdeen, was also seriously injured in the crash.

He will be back in Saskatoon provincial court on Feb. 10.

