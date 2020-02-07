Menu

Crime

Aberdeen, Sask. man charged with impaired driving in fatal crash appears in court

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 2:56 pm
Tyler Seeley is facing 10 charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm, in the crash south of Aberdeen, Sask.
Facebook

A man charged in a fatal crash northeast of Saskatoon in January will remain in custody until at least Monday.

Tyler Seeley, 34, is facing 10 charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges after fatal crash near Aberdeen, Sask.

A 67-year-old woman was killed when two pickup trucks collided on Highway 41 south of Aberdeen on Jan 23. Her name has not been released.

She was a passenger in a southbound pickup truck driven by a 74-year-old man, who was seriously injured in the crash.

A four-year-old girl in the northbound truck driven by Seeley was flown by STARS air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital. A Gofundme page set up after the crash said she is Seeley’s daughter.

READ MORE: Woman killed in crash on Highway 41 near Saskatoon

Seeley, who is from Aberdeen, was also seriously injured in the crash.

He will be back in Saskatoon provincial court on Feb. 10.

