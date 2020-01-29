Menu

Canada

Man killed in head-on collision near Kindersley, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 1:27 pm
Police said an eastbound semi unit collided with a westbound pickup truck on Highway 7 west of Kindersley, Sask.
Police said an eastbound semi unit collided with a westbound pickup truck on Highway 7 west of Kindersley, Sask.

One man is dead and another man was seriously injured following a head-on crash near Kindersley, Sask., RCMP said.

The collision on Highway 7 happened at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, roughly three kilometres west of the community.

READ MORE: 4 men hospitalized after SUV collides with train near Balcarres, Sask.

Police said an eastbound semi unit collided with a westbound pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man from the Kindersley area, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released by RCMP.

Police said the driver of the semi, also from the Kindersley area, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Woman killed in crash on Highway 41 near Saskatoon

Alcohol, road and weather conditions are not considered contributing factors in the collision, police said.

The highway was closed for several hours while Kindersley RCMP carried out their investigation. It has since re-opened to traffic.

