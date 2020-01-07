Menu

fatal BC crash

1 dead in 4-vehicle crash west of Golden, B.C.; multiple agencies investigating

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 8:56 pm
One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash near Golden, B.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, according to RCMP.
One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash near Golden, B.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, according to RCMP. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash west of Golden, B.C., on Tuesday, according to RCMP.

Police said emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 1, approximately 20 kilometres west of Golden, at around 3:10 p.m. MST.

Officers said two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved.

READ MORE: Man in his 70s from northern B.C. killed in crash on Highway 1

RCMP did not say if the individual died at the scene nor did police confirm their age or sex.

The crash prompted Highway 1 to be closed in both directions without a detour, according to Drive B.C. Police said it would be closed for several hours while officers investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

Police could not confirm the cause of the crash but said winter conditions were being considered as a “possible contributing factor.”

Agencies investigating the crash include Trans Canada East Traffic Services, B.C. Ambulance Service, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement, B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP Collision Reconstruction Service.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call TCETS in Golden at 250-344-2221.

