1 dead in 4-vehicle crash west of Golden, B.C.; multiple agencies investigating

One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash west of Golden, B.C., on Tuesday, according to RCMP.

Police said emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 1, approximately 20 kilometres west of Golden, at around 3:10 p.m. MST.

Officers said two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved.

RCMP did not say if the individual died at the scene nor did police confirm their age or sex.

The crash prompted Highway 1 to be closed in both directions without a detour, according to Drive B.C. Police said it would be closed for several hours while officers investigated.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 CLOSED between #GoldenBC and #RevelstokeBC due to a vehicle incident approx. 20 KM West of Golden. Estimated time of opening is 8:00 PM PST. Next update 8:00 PM PST. More info here: https://t.co/HpiizGxkHt #TCH #Revelstoke #RogersPass — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 8, 2020

Police could not confirm the cause of the crash but said winter conditions were being considered as a “possible contributing factor.”

Agencies investigating the crash include Trans Canada East Traffic Services, B.C. Ambulance Service, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement, B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP Collision Reconstruction Service.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call TCETS in Golden at 250-344-2221.