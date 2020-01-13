2 Saskatoon police officers seriously hurt in collision

Send this page to someone via email

Two Saskatoon police officers were seriously injured after a collision just north of the city on Monday morning.

Police officials said the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Township Road 380.

The patrol officers were travelling eastbound when they were involved in a collision with a southbound semi-tractor-trailer.

They were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There is no word on their current conditions.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Saskatoon Police Service said it has no other information at this time while the RCMP investigate the cause of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Sask. auto repair shops, SGI see increase in wildlife collision claims Sask. auto repair shops, SGI see increase in wildlife collision claims