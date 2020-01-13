Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

2 Saskatoon police officers seriously hurt in collision

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 10:55 am
Saskatoon police said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 12 and Township Road 380.
Saskatoon police said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 12 and Township Road 380. Phillip Bollman / Global News

Two Saskatoon police officers were seriously injured after a collision just north of the city on Monday morning.

Police officials said the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Township Road 380.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatchewan woman dead in 4-vehicle crash west of Golden, B.C.

The patrol officers were travelling eastbound when they were involved in a collision with a southbound semi-tractor-trailer.

They were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There is no word on their current conditions.

READ MORE: Young driver killed in crash on Highway 39 near Weyburn, Sask.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Saskatoon Police Service said it has no other information at this time while the RCMP investigate the cause of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement
Sask. auto repair shops, SGI see increase in wildlife collision claims
Sask. auto repair shops, SGI see increase in wildlife collision claims
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceCrashCollisionSaskatoon Police ServiceHighway 12Highway 12 SaskatchewanSaskatoon Police CollisionSaskatoon Police Crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.