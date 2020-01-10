4 people killed in southern Alberta highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say four people were killed in a highway crash east of Lethbridge on Friday.

The two-vehicle happened on Highway 36 near the town of Taber, Alta., just after 7 a.m.

According to RCMP, the crash was between a southbound pickup truck and a northbound passenger van.

Three people in the van – the driver and two passengers – were pronounced dead at the scene, a Friday news release explained.

“The six other passengers of the van have been assessed on scene by EMS [and] transported to various hospitals,” the release stated.

RCMP said the driver of the truck, who was the only occupant in that vehicle, was also killed.

STAR 1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Vauxhall, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) January 10, 2020

Traffic in the area is being diverted as RCMP investigate, and officials say drivers in the area can expect delays.

Taber is located about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge, and about 250 kilometres southeast of Calgary.