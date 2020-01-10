Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

4 people killed in southern Alberta highway crash

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 11:33 am
Taber RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highway 36 south of Secondary Highway 875. .
Taber RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highway 36 south of Secondary Highway 875. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP say four people were killed in a highway crash east of Lethbridge on Friday.

The two-vehicle happened on Highway 36 near the town of Taber, Alta., just after 7 a.m.

According to RCMP, the crash was between a southbound pickup truck and a northbound passenger van.

READ MORE: Taber, Alta., man crushed by hay bale in critical condition

Three people in the van – the driver and two passengers – were pronounced dead at the scene, a Friday news release explained.

“The six other passengers of the van have been assessed on scene by EMS [and] transported to various hospitals,” the release stated.

RCMP said the driver of the truck, who was the only occupant in that vehicle, was also killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic in the area is being diverted as RCMP investigate, and officials say drivers in the area can expect delays.

Taber is located about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge, and about 250 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashAlberta RCMPFatal Crashsouthern albertadeadly crashTaberAlberta fatal crashSouthern Alberta crashTaber crashAlberta deadly crashTaber Alberta
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.