Canada

4 men hospitalized after SUV collides with train near Balcarres, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 12:58 pm
City concerned train delays slowing emergency response times, an issue the mayor is bringing to the Rail Safety Working Group.
Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP say four men are in hospital after their SUV collided with a train near Balcarres, Sask. on Thursday. File / Global News

Four men are in hospital after their SUV collided with a train east of Balcarres, Sask., on Thursday, according to RCMP.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP says the incident happened at a railway crossing north of Highway 10 at about 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Man dies in collision with train near Unity, Sask.

One man was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a Regina hospital.

The other three were taken to a hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle, according to police.

READ MORE: Regina driver who fell asleep while waiting for passing train handed $280 ticket

RCMP say they won’t be releasing any further information regarding the crash at this time, but do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The RCMP is working with the CN Police Service on the investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
