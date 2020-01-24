4 men hospitalized after SUV collides with train near Balcarres, Sask.

Four men are in hospital after their SUV collided with a train east of Balcarres, Sask., on Thursday, according to RCMP.
Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP says the incident happened at a railway crossing north of Highway 10 at about 4:30 p.m.
One man was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a Regina hospital.
The other three were taken to a hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle, according to police.
RCMP say they won’t be releasing any further information regarding the crash at this time, but do not believe alcohol was a factor.
The RCMP is working with the CN Police Service on the investigation.
