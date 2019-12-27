Search by crashed vehicle in ditch finds man who dies in Saskatoon hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Warman RCMP have launched a sudden death investigation after a single-vehicle collision was discovered on Boxing Day.

Initially, multiple reports came in of a man walking in the middle of Highway 11 between Warman, Sask., and Corman Park Industrial Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Officers said they found the 19-year-old man and he appeared to be suffering from hypothermia. He was taken to hospital in Saskatoon.

Investigators determined a vehicle in the west ditch of the southbound lanes of the highway belonged to the man.

A search of the area located a second 19-year-old man who also appeared to be suffering from hypothermia at 6:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Officers said they carried the second man and placed him inside a police vehicle to keep him warm as well as provided first aid until the ambulance arrived. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m.

RCMP said an autopsy will be conducted on the man. His name was not released by police.

As officers were unsure how many people may have been travelling in the vehicle, a search of the area was conducted with police dog services and the Saskatoon Police Service’s air support unit. No one else as located during this search.

RCMP said they are still investigating the initial crash and the vehicle entering the ditch.

Warman is approximately 15 kilometres north of Saskatoon.