Canada

RCMP trying to shed light on events leading up to woman’s death in northern Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 1:20 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 1:36 pm
RCMP trying to shed light on details surrounding woman found dead by La Ronge
Police have identified a woman who was found dead just north of La Ronge, Sask., on Monday. Courtesy: Zac Adams

RCMP have identified a woman who was found dead along a road in northern Saskatchewan.

A motorist travelling on Highway 102 discovered Sheena Marie Billettte, 28, in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, approximately eight kilometres north of La Ronge, police said.

An autopsy is expected to be done on the La Ronge woman in the next few days, according to a press release.

RCMP said they’re working to determine all of the events over the last week of Billette’s life and ask any member of the public who may have known her whereabouts, activities, or interactions to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

The major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
