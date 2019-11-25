Menu

Crime

Autopsy confirms homicide after shooting in northern Sask.: RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 4:03 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 5:11 pm
Police say a Regina man has been charged after being found with more than 200 grams of cocaine.
A 26-year-old man’s death has been deemed a homicide after a shooting in northern Saskatchewan last week. File / Global News

A homicide investigation has been launched after a shooting in northern Saskatchewan last week.

Officers were called to a home on Mikisiw Drive on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, according to La Ronge RCMP.

Investigators said several shots were fired into a closely parked “camper/motorhome,” which contained five men.

Two injured men were taken to hospital where Jeremy Bird, 26, was pronounced dead. The second man was treated for what RCMP called serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy conducted last week determined Bird’s death to be a homicide, police announced on Nov. 25.

Major crime unit investigators are asking for information from people who may have been in the area of the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre or Mikisiw Drive from the evening of Nov. 20 to the early morning hours of Nov. 21.

Story continues below advertisement
2 Sask. cities ranked in top 5 for violent crime in Canada
2 Sask. cities ranked in top 5 for violent crime in Canada

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Saskatchewan digital forensic services unit.

