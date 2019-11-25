Autopsy confirms homicide after shooting in northern Sask.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A homicide investigation has been launched after a shooting in northern Saskatchewan last week.

Officers were called to a home on Mikisiw Drive on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, according to La Ronge RCMP.

Investigators said several shots were fired into a closely parked “camper/motorhome,” which contained five men.

Two injured men were taken to hospital where Jeremy Bird, 26, was pronounced dead. The second man was treated for what RCMP called serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy conducted last week determined Bird’s death to be a homicide, police announced on Nov. 25.

Major crime unit investigators are asking for information from people who may have been in the area of the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre or Mikisiw Drive from the evening of Nov. 20 to the early morning hours of Nov. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Saskatchewan digital forensic services unit.