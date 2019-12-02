Band office fire in Cumberland House, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

The losses from a fire in a northern Saskatchewan village are “insurmountable,” according to Cumberland House Cree Nation.

The blaze at its band office was reported early Monday morning.

Flames were initially located on the southwest side of the building and by about 9 a.m., it was engulfed by smoke and fire, read a press release.

Local firefighters could not control the progression of the fire and Carrot River Fire Department, located approximately 150 kilometres away, was called in for assistance.

The First Nation said its band office lost historical data and information that cannot be replaced.

The band office held a number of departments including finance, housing, income assistance, post-secondary student support, membership, justice as well as council administration.

An emergency meeting on Monday afternoon was called by Cumberland House Cree Nation Chief Rene Chaboyer.

The Prince Albert Grand Council has deployed its Saskatchewan First Nation emergency management team to assist in the assessment and investigate the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Cumberland House is approximately 360 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.