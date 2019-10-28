Rosetown, Sask. Co-op Agro destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Co-op Agro Centre in Rosetown, Sask., was destroyed by a fire on Saturday night.

“It’s a total loss,” said Rosetown Fire Department Chief Dennis Ogg in a phone interview with Global News.

Ogg said that firefighters received an automated call from an alarm system around 10 pm on Saturday.

He said there was smoke emerging from the chemical shed when they arrived and that the “incredible wind” made matters worse.

Ogg and his crew fought the fire for almost six hours and then monitored the area until 10 a.m. on Sunday

He said there was concern about the smoke from the chemical shed and the direction of the wind, heading east towards Rosetown, but that ultimately there was no cause for concern.

He also said the firefighters weren’t able to save the retail space of the Co-op.

Rosetown is approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.