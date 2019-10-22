Menu

Canada

2 garages destroyed in 2 separate fires in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 11:36 am
Two garages were destroyed by fire hours apart on the morning of Oct. 22, 2019, in Saskatoon, including one in the 300 block of Avenue J North.
Two garages were destroyed by fire hours apart on the morning of Oct. 22, 2019, in Saskatoon, including one in the 300 block of Avenue J North. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

Two fires that destroyed two garages on Tuesday morning in Saskatoon remain under investigation.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the first fire was originally thought to be a dumpster fire.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigating third suspicious fire in two days

Firefighters said they arrived in the 300 block of Avenue J North just after 3 a.m. to find a double detached garage burning, and additional crews were called in to help fight the blaze.

Crews had to deal with a tree that caught fire and an arcing power line, fire officials said.

The fire was brought under control in 25 minutes.

As a fire crew was leaving the first garage fire at 5:30 a.m., fire officials say they noticed smoke in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue P and asked dispatch to send a truck to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Overnight Saskatoon fires deemed suspicious

While the truck was responding, an off-duty police officer confirmed there was a garage fire at 113 Ave. M S.

Crews said the garage was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

It took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The fire investigation unit continues to probe the incidents.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FireSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireGarage FireSaskatoon Garage FireSuspected ArsonAvenue JAvenue M Southfire SaskatoonSaskatoon FiresSaskatoon Suspicious FiresSaskatoon Garage Fires
