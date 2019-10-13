Saskatoon Fire Department battle garage fire on Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to multiple calls of a reported house fire, which turned out to be a garage fire on Saturday evening.

At 7:54 p.m., three engine companies, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.

According to a press release, a garage was found fully engulfed in flames, along with roughly 40 pallets. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Fire crews spent the next 40 minutes overhauling the area and extinguishing hot spots.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Damage has been estimated at $10,000.

