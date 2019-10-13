Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Fire Department battle garage fire on Saturday night

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 12:48 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department battles a garage fire on Saturday night in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon Fire Department battles a garage fire on Saturday night in Saskatoon. Courtesy/Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to multiple calls of a reported house fire, which turned out to be a garage fire on Saturday evening.

At 7:54 p.m., three engine companies, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.

According to a press release, a garage was found fully engulfed in flames, along with roughly 40 pallets. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

READ MORE: Fire at Saskatoon care home called ‘suspicious’

Fire crews spent the next 40 minutes overhauling the area and extinguishing hot spots.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Damage has been estimated at $10,000.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
