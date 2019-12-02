Menu

Canada

2 dead in Pelican Narrows, Sask. house fire

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:01 pm
Mark Charles says his brothers, George & Craig Sewap, died in a house fire in Pelican Narrows, Sask., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Mark Charles says his brothers, George & Craig Sewap, died in a house fire in Pelican Narrows, Sask., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Mark Charles / Supplied

Two men are believed to have died in a house fire in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

RCMP said the house on Morin Road was engulfed in flames when officers arrived late Saturday morning.

Police said seven or eight people, including two children, were inside the house when the fire started.

Officers were told all but two men made it out, police said.

The coroner’s office said two bodies were recovered from the house the following day, but have not been positively identified.

Mark Charles said his brothers, George and Craig Sewap, were in the house at the time of the fire and did not make it out.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, however, police believe it is not suspicious.

Pelican Narrows is roughly 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

