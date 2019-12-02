2 dead in Pelican Narrows, Sask. house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are believed to have died in a house fire in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

RCMP said the house on Morin Road was engulfed in flames when officers arrived late Saturday morning.

Police said seven or eight people, including two children, were inside the house when the fire started.

Officers were told all but two men made it out, police said.

The coroner’s office said two bodies were recovered from the house the following day, but have not been positively identified.

Mark Charles said his brothers, George and Craig Sewap, were in the house at the time of the fire and did not make it out.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Three overnight fires in Saskatoon

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, however, police believe it is not suspicious.

Pelican Narrows is roughly 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

4:24 The everyday superheroes of fire prevention The everyday superheroes of fire prevention