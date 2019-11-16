Saskatoon duplex fire considered suspicious, battalion chief says

The Saskatoon Fire Department, police and paramedics responded to a fire in the 1800 block of Avenue D N just after 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon.
All residents of the duplex were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Fourth Fire Battalion Chief Rob Hogan told Global News that the fire started in the kitchen and is considered suspicious.
An investigation is ongoing.
