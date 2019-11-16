Menu

Canada

Saskatoon duplex fire considered suspicious, battalion chief says

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 4:50 pm
The Saskatoon Fire Department respond to a house fire on Saturday afternoon on Ave D N.
The Saskatoon Fire Department respond to a house fire on Saturday afternoon on Ave D N. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department, police and paramedics responded to a fire in the 1800 block of Avenue D N just after 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

All residents of the duplex were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Fourth Fire Battalion Chief Rob Hogan told Global News that the fire started in the kitchen and is considered suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing.

