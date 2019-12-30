Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Death of woman in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 2:25 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP has ruled the death of Sheena Billette a homicide, but has not released a cause of death.
Saskatchewan RCMP has ruled the death of Sheena Billette a homicide, but has not released a cause of death. Facebook

The death of a woman in northern Saskatchewan has been ruled a homicide by RCMP.

The body of Sheena Billette was found by a motorist on Highway 102, roughly eight kilometres north of La Ronge, on the morning of Dec. 23.

Related News

READ MORE: RCMP trying to shed light on events leading up to woman’s death in northern Sask.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday.

Police said on Monday that Billette’s death was determined to be a homicide based on the results of the autopsy and information obtained during the investigation.

No other details, including a cause of death, has been released by police. Officials said updates will be provided as they become available.

READ MORE: Body of woman found on highway north of La Ronge, Sask.

Members of the RCMP major crime unit and La Ronge RCMP continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Ronge is roughly 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPHomicideNorthern SaskatchewanLa RongeLa Ronge RCMPLa Ronge SaskatchewanSheena BilletteSheena Billette DeathSheena Billette Homicide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.