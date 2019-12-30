Death of woman in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a woman in northern Saskatchewan has been ruled a homicide by RCMP.

The body of Sheena Billette was found by a motorist on Highway 102, roughly eight kilometres north of La Ronge, on the morning of Dec. 23.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday.

Police said on Monday that Billette’s death was determined to be a homicide based on the results of the autopsy and information obtained during the investigation.

No other details, including a cause of death, has been released by police. Officials said updates will be provided as they become available.

Members of the RCMP major crime unit and La Ronge RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Ronge is roughly 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.