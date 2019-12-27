Prince Albert 19-year-old charged with murder on Boxing Day

Send this page to someone via email

Nathan Waditaka has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Zellall Highway and with assault and sexual assault for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old girl.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 26, Prince Albert RCMP were called to the Wahpeton Dakota Nation Health Centre for an injured 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named because she is a minor. Officers determined her injuries were caused by an assault and they proceeded to the residence on Wahpeton Dakota Nation where the assault took place, a RCMP statement said.

They found 19-year-old Highway, from Wahpeton First Nation, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local clinic where he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police identified Nathan Waditaka, also 19-years-old, as a suspect and arrested him. He was taken to hospital in Prince Albert for injuries he received in the assault. The statement said he is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 30, the same day an autopsy is scheduled for Highway.

Story continues below advertisement

The 17-year-old girl has also been transported to hospital in Prince Albert for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.