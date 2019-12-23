Body of woman found on highway north of La Ronge, Sask.

The body of an Indigenous woman was found on a highway near a northern Saskatchewan community on Monday morning, RCMP said.
The woman was found at around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 102, roughly eight kilometres north of La Ronge, police said.
Police said she appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30, with shoulder-length brown hair with slight red highlights.
She was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays hoodie and green sweat pants.
No other details have been released by RCMP as they continue to investigate.
Police said traffic on the highway is restricted to one lane and it will be several hours before it fully re-opens to traffic.
Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730.
