Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Body of woman found on highway north of La Ronge, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 2:17 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said the woman was found Monday morning on Highway 102, roughly eight kilometres north of La Ronge, police said.
Saskatchewan RCMP said the woman was found Monday morning on Highway 102, roughly eight kilometres north of La Ronge, police said. Elisha Dacey / Global News

The body of an Indigenous woman was found on a highway near a northern Saskatchewan community on Monday morning, RCMP said.

The woman was found at around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 102, roughly eight kilometres north of La Ronge, police said.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP seize over 3,000 doses of fentanyl in traffic stop

Police said she appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30, with shoulder-length brown hair with slight red highlights.

She was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays hoodie and green sweat pants.

No other details have been released by RCMP as they continue to investigate.

READ MORE: RCMP officer injured during northern Saskatchewan traffic stop

Police said traffic on the highway is restricted to one lane and it will be several hours before it fully re-opens to traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPLa RongeLa Ronge RCMPLa Ronge SaskatchewanHighway 102Highway 102 Saskatchewan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.