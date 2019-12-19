Man wanted Canada-wide for Edmonton attempted murder could be in Toronto, Saskatoon: police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police continue to search for a man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the downtown core more than a year ago.

The Edmonton Police Service issued another public plea Thursday, in hopes of finding 29-year-old Hanad Mohamed Farah.

Farah is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder and other firearm-related offences in connection with the Dec. 2, 2018 shooting outside Alibi Ultra Lounge, located at the corner of Jasper Avenue and 100 Street.

Former bouncer Geoff Summers was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and spent two months in hospital after he was shot during the incident.

Summers spoke to Global News earlier this year and said the bullet went through his arm, then hit an artery underneath his collarbone.

Summers was working at Alibi Ultra Lounge when he said two groups inside the bar were arguing, so he and another bouncer told the group of five to leave.

Once outside, Summers said he fought with one of the group members. That’s when two men went to a car and brought back a gun, he said in February.

Summers went back inside the bar and attempted to hold the door closed when he said at least for shots rang out. He said the second bullet hit him in his right arm, then ricocheted through his chest.

An off-duty nurse and doctor helped keep Summers alive. He lost 19 units of blood.

Geoff Summers was shot while working at a downtown bar on December 2, 2018. Summers wants man responsible charged with attempted murder. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Police said Thursday Farah could also be in the Toronto or Saskatoon areas. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police urged.

Police said they have already laid charges against four other people in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about Farah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

— With files from Kendra Slugoski, Global News.