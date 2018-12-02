Crime
December 2, 2018 11:00 am

Police investigating after man shot outside downtown Edmonton nightclub

By Radio anchor/reporter  630CHED

Edmonton police are searching for more than one suspect in the case.

Global News
Police are investigating after a shooting outside a downtown Edmonton nightclub sent one man to hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 1:40 a.m. Sunday to the Alibi Ultra Lounge at the corner of Jasper Avenue and 100 Street.

Police believe the victim, who was shot in a nearby alley, was leaving the nightclub before the incident took place.

A 31-year-old man was sent to hospital, but the extent of his injuries aren’t known at this time.

Edmonton police say they are searching for more than one suspect in the case, and nobody has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

