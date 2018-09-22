Crime
September 22, 2018
1 person injured in downtown Edmonton shooting

A shooting in the area of 108 Avenue and 95 Street sent one person to hospital early Saturday morning, according to Edmonton police.

Downtown Staff Sgt. David Crisp confirmed to 630 CHED that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

More to come…

Global News