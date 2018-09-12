4 men charged with 1st-degree murder in north Edmonton shooting death

Four young men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Abdi Ladif Hirsi, who was found dead in a car riddled with bulletholes in northeast Edmonton last month.

“We would like to thank the citizens of Edmonton, as well as the local media for their assistance with this investigation,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark with the Edmonton Police Service’s Homicide Section said in a news release Wednesday. “Tips and information from the public ultimately led to the arrests of these four individuals.”

Hashim Abdulkadir Mohamed, 24, Samatar Mohiadin, 20, Amiir Hussen, 20, and Mohamod Mohamod, 18, are the men charged in the case. Homicide detectives as well as members of the drug and gang enforcement unit continue to investigate.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 162 Avenue and 51 Street. When officers arrived, the found Hirsi’s body inside a black BMW.

READ MORE: Edmonton homicide detectives investigating deadly ‘targeted’ shooting of a 27-year-old

WATCH ABOVE: Dashcam footage from a vehicle appears to capture the sound of gunshots in north Edmonton near the area where a man was killed late Sunday, Aug. 19.

An autopsy later confirmed Hirsi died of gunshot wounds and that he was the victim of a homicide.