Canada

Regina police renews commitment to solving 2 high profile cold cases

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 1:23 pm
Updated December 18, 2019 2:23 pm
RCMP and Regina City Police officers exchage words during a search on the Pasqua First Nations for five-year-old Tamra Jewel Keepness who had gone missing in 2004 from her Regina home.
RCMP and Regina City Police officers exchage words during a search on the Pasqua First Nations for five-year-old Tamra Jewel Keepness who had gone missing in 2004 from her Regina home. Don Healy / The Canadian Press

Tamra Keepness was last seen on July 5, 2004, and has been missing ever since.

The bodies of Gray Nay Htoo, his wife Maw Maw and son Seven June Htoo were discovered in August 2010 — considered a triple homicide, police continue to investigate.

On Wednesday, Regina police renewed its commitment to solving both cases.

READ MORE: Tamra Keepness’ family pleads for help at annual barbecue marking her disappearance

The board of police commissioner will continue to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Keepness, who was five years old at the time, was headed to bed at her home on Ottawa Street when she disappeared.

The family holds an annual barbecue in her honour, as they continue to hold hope for a safe return.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Questions remain in Regina triple homicide

Htoo and his family were Karen refugees and had moved to Regina from a Thai refugee camp. Karen is an ethnic minority who fled Burma due to ethnic and religious persecution.

They had lived in Regina for two years prior to their deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

