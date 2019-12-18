Regina police renews commitment to solving 2 high profile cold cases

Send this page to someone via email

Tamra Keepness was last seen on July 5, 2004, and has been missing ever since.

The bodies of Gray Nay Htoo, his wife Maw Maw and son Seven June Htoo were discovered in August 2010 — considered a triple homicide, police continue to investigate.

On Wednesday, Regina police renewed its commitment to solving both cases.

The board of police commissioner will continue to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Keepness, who was five years old at the time, was headed to bed at her home on Ottawa Street when she disappeared.

The family holds an annual barbecue in her honour, as they continue to hold hope for a safe return.

Htoo and his family were Karen refugees and had moved to Regina from a Thai refugee camp. Karen is an ethnic minority who fled Burma due to ethnic and religious persecution.

They had lived in Regina for two years prior to their deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.