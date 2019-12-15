Menu

Crime

RCMP issue warrant for armed men in Saskatchewan home invasion, gunfire

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 11:26 am
RCMP say 24-year-old Skylar Pooyak is wanted after he allegedly robbed a woman on Saturday morning.
RCMP say 24-year-old Skylar Pooyak is wanted after he allegedly robbed a woman on Saturday morning. Saskatchewan RCMP / handout

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued warrants for two people who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint.

Skylar Pooyak and a 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, entered a home in North Battleford on Saturday morning, demanded cash and fired a gun in the apartment, according to an RCMP statement.

Police responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. of a woman “screaming in the middle of the road” on the 900 block of 110th Street.

The suspects had left the area before police arrived and remain at large.

No one was injured in the incident.

READ MORE: 2 found dead in Kindersley, Sask. home after reported shooting

Pooyak, 24, faces numerous gun-related charges, including assault with a weapon and recklessly discharging a weapon.

The charges against the 17-year-old cannot be published because he is a minor.

The RCMP said the robbery was not a random incident and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers.

Gun violence on the rise in Saskatoon
Gun violence on the rise in Saskatoon
