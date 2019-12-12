Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kindersley, Sask. schools in hold and secure as RCMP deal with active emergency

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 12:07 pm
Kindersley RCMP said they are dealing with an active emergency on 1st Street West near the hospital.
Kindersley RCMP said they are dealing with an active emergency on 1st Street West near the hospital. File / Global News

All schools in Kindersley have been placed in hold and secure modes as RCMP in the western Saskatchewan community deal with an incident.

Police said they are dealing with an active emergency on 1st Street West, north of the Kindersley Hospital.

Related News

READ MORE: Over half a kilo of cocaine seized in Saskatchewan traffic stop

People in the area are being asked by police to stay in their homes and away from the area.

RCMP said a heavy police presence is expected in the area as they deal with the incident.

READ MORE: Man suffers head injury in chase with Saskatchewan RCMP

No other details have been released by police at this time.

More to come as this story develops.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPKindersleyhold and secureKindersley RCMPKindersley SaskatchewanKindersley SchoolsKindersley Schools Hold and Secure
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.