Kindersley, Sask. schools in hold and secure as RCMP deal with active emergency

All schools in Kindersley have been placed in hold and secure modes as RCMP in the western Saskatchewan community deal with an incident.

Police said they are dealing with an active emergency on 1st Street West, north of the Kindersley Hospital.

People in the area are being asked by police to stay in their homes and away from the area.

RCMP said a heavy police presence is expected in the area as they deal with the incident.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

More to come as this story develops.

