Crime

Man dead after shots fired in northern Saskatchewan: RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 4:58 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 3:57 pm
Man charged after police pursuits, holding machete to his throat: RCMP
RCMP are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred earlier Thursday in the Mikisiw residential area on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. File / Global News

Editor’s note: RCMP had previously stated the incident happened in Air Ronge. This is a corrected story.

La Ronge RCMP says a man is dead after an incident of shots fired in northern Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Officers were called to the Mikisiw residential area on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band earlier on Nov. 21, according to a press release.

Two injured men were found and taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead. His name and age were not released by police.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the provincial coroner’s service in Saskatoon on Nov. 22.

The second man was treated for what RCMP are calling serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this was not a random incident.

The residential area along Mikisiw Drive continues to be blocked off.

La Ronge RCMP along with forensic identification services, major crimes unit members and police dog services are investigating.

