RCMP believe Kindersley, Sask. husband, wife dead in murder-suicide

RCMP say a husband and wife were found dead in Kindersley, Sask., in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the 1000-block of 1st Street West, north of the Kindersley Hospital, just after 10 a.m. for a report of shots fired inside a home.

The call came in from the daughter who had fled the home, according to police.

Officers secured a perimeter around the home where the shooting happened as well as a larger one from Highway 21, to Highway 7, from Kindersley Hospital and to Main Street to keep people away from the area and safe from any potential threat.

All schools in Kindersley were also put in hold and secure modes.

At that time, the status of a suspect was unknown. Officers made several attempts to make contact, but there was no response.

The emergency response team entered the home at roughly 3 p.m. and located the 66-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, who were both dead.

Autopsies are being conducted by the Saskatchewan coroner’s service Friday.

No one else was inside the home, RCMP said.

A perimeter surrounding the home continues as the RCMP major crimes unit investigates. Forensic identification services are also examining the scene.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

