Crime

Five facing charges, 2 sought after homicide in northern Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 4:33 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 4:47 pm
Death of woman in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide
Saskatchewan RCMP has ruled the death of Sheena Billette a homicide, but has not released a cause of death. Facebook

RCMP say five people are facing charges following a homicide in northern Saskatchewan.

A motorist found Sheena Marie Billettte, 28, dead along Highway 102 in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2019, approximately seven kilometres north of La Ronge, police said.

Related News

READ MORE: Death of woman in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide

Based on the results of the La Ronge woman’s autopsy and information obtained during the investigation, police said her death was a homicide.

RCMP announced on Jan. 14 that Charlie Napthalie Charles, 25, Deborah Maggie Mckenzie, 30, Telsa Jane Mckenzie, 24, and Sharise Justice Sutherland-Kayseas, 24, have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Officers arrested Sutherland-Kayseas, Deborah Mckenzie and Telsa Mckenzie in La Ronge on Jan. 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Kandi Rose Ratt, 27, is facing a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

READ MORE: RCMP trying to shed light on events leading up to woman’s death in northern Sask.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Ratt and Charles, however, people are advised not to approach them as they are considered dangerous.

No suspect descriptions have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

