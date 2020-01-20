4th arrest made in northern Saskatchewan homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth person has been arrested in a northern Saskatchewan homicide.

Kandi Rose Ratt, 27, was wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP for accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Sheena Billette.

Billette, 28, was found on Highway 102, seven kilometres north of La Ronge, on Dec. 23, 2019.

Her death was determined to be a homicide by police after an autopsy.

Saskatchewan RCMP has ruled the death of Sheena Billette a homicide, but has not released a cause of death. Facebook

Ratt was arrested on Saturday in Christopher Lake, Sask., and made her first court appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.

RCMP said they are still searching for a fifth suspect.

Charlie (CJ) Napthalie Charles, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

He is described by police as being five-foot-nine, 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is missing his left index finger and left baby finger, which they said may still be bandaged.

Charles is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 303-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Three other people have been charged with first-degree murder in Billette’s death.

Deborah Maggie Mckenzie, 30, Telsa Jane Mckenzie, 24, and Sharise Justice Sutherland-Kayseas, 24, are also charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

