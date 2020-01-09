Warrant issued for man facing sexual assault charge in northern Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are trying to locate a wanted man who is facing charges in northern Saskatchewan.

Mark Kelly Laprise, 35, was charged with sexual assault and interference on Nov. 18, 2019, according to La Loche RCMP.

An arrest warrant was issued for Laprise. RCMP believe he is the La Loche area and evading arrest.

He is described as five feet seven inches, 165 pounds, with short dark hair. He has full sleeves of tattoos on both arms and is normally seen with goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Loche is roughly 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.