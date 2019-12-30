Chilliwack RCMP seek suspect in alleged sexual assault involving 13-year-old girl

RCMP in Chilliwack are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl.
Police say it happened around 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, in the 8200 block of Eagle Landing Parkway.
Investigators say a man approached the girl, made a sexual proposal and inappropriately touched her.
Fortunately the young girl did the right thing, and immediately ran away into a business, said Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail.
Police arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.
Police say they have not linked to the case to any similar incidents at this point.
The suspect is described as five feet 11 inches tall and in his mid-20s. Police say he was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
