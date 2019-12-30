Menu

Crime

Chilliwack RCMP seek suspect in alleged sexual assault involving 13-year-old girl

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 6:00 pm
Chilliwack RCMP are looking for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl.
Chilliwack RCMP are looking for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP in Chilliwack are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, in the 8200 block of Eagle Landing Parkway.

READ MORE: Chilliwack man faces multiple charges for alleged sex assault, child pornography offences

Investigators say a man approached the girl, made a sexual proposal and inappropriately touched her.

Fortunately the young girl did the right thing, and immediately ran away into a business, said Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail.

Chilliwack man charged with child sex assault & porn
Chilliwack man charged with child sex assault & porn

Police arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

READ MORE: B.C. lifeguard charged with several counts of child pornography, RCMP say

Police say they have not linked to the case to any similar incidents at this point.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as five feet 11 inches tall and in his mid-20s. Police say he was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Sexual Assaultsex assaultChilliwack RCMPchiliwack assaultchilliwack sex assault suspectchilliwack sexual assaultchilliwack teen assaulted
