Wanted man found carrying bag of weapons, meth on Christmas: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a wanted man was arrested with loaded guns and methamphetamine in North Industrial on Christmas Day.
Officers were called to a business in the 800-block of 46th Street East at roughly 4 p.m. on Dec. 25.
According to a press release, an unknown man was reported acting suspiciously inside a business before leaving on foot.
A man who matched the suspect description was located in the area.
Officers said he was carrying a bag that was found to contain two sawed-off rifles, a knife and meth.
The 20-year-old man now faces 19 charges.
He also had outstanding warrants, police said.
