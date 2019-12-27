Wanted man found carrying bag of weapons, meth on Christmas: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say a wanted man was arrested with loaded guns and methamphetamine in North Industrial on Christmas Day.

Officers were called to a business in the 800-block of 46th Street East at roughly 4 p.m. on Dec. 25.

According to a press release, an unknown man was reported acting suspiciously inside a business before leaving on foot.

A man who matched the suspect description was located in the area.

Officers said he was carrying a bag that was found to contain two sawed-off rifles, a knife and meth.

The 20-year-old man now faces 19 charges.

He also had outstanding warrants, police said.