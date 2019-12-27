Menu

Crime

Wanted man found carrying bag of weapons, meth on Christmas: Saskatoon police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 12:41 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service is currently investigating an assault that involved a machete on Friday night.
A wanted man was arrested with loaded guns and meth in the North Industrial area of Saskatoon on Christmas Day. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say a wanted man was arrested with loaded guns and methamphetamine in North Industrial on Christmas Day.

Officers were called to a business in the 800-block of 46th Street East at roughly 4 p.m. on Dec. 25.

According to a press release, an unknown man was reported acting suspiciously inside a business before leaving on foot.

A man who matched the suspect description was located in the area.

Officers said he was carrying a bag that was found to contain two sawed-off rifles, a knife and meth.

Growing Saskatoon Crime Stoppers social media presence
The 20-year-old man now faces 19 charges.

Story continues below advertisement

He also had outstanding warrants, police said.

