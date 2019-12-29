Menu

Canada

Hostage situation in Saskatoon neighbourhood ends in arrest

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 10:41 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say they have arrested and charged a man after a woman was held hostage in an apartment.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a report of a woman trapped in an apartment by her boyfriend.

Police were called to the hostage situation, at 241 Willis Cres. in the Stonebridge neighbourhood, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect began to threaten his partner’s life and his own after police arrived, according to a police statement. Police say a crisis negotiation team and tactical support unit were called in.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police arrest man for unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon

Patrol officers and the tactical unit rescued the woman from the apartment, which the couple shared, and remaining officers arrested the suspect using “both verbal and physical tactics.”

Police say no one was injured and the man has been charged with, among other things, attempted murder, uttering death threats and unlawful confinement.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Sunday morning.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHostageStonebridgeHostage Situationheld hostageheld captive SaskatoonSaskatoon police services
