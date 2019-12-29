Youth facing charges after altercation at Midtown Plaza on Saturday: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service was called to Midtown Plaza on Saturday afternoon after an unknown substance was dispersed into the air during an altercation.

According to police, at 5:24 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was placed in custody and charged with several criminal offences.

Police learned the girl and three other male suspects had been in an altercation with an unknown man. During the following assault, one suspect discharged bear spray at the unknown man.

All four fled the scene before police arrived.

The Saskatoon Fire Department and Medavie paramedics were called to the mall as well to assist in decontaminating the area and with medical needs.

There were no injuries.

All parties involved knew each other.

The girl was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, administering a noxious substance and two counts of assault.

She is scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace.

Police continue to investigate the involvement of the other parties.