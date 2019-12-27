Saskatoon police trying to locate offender at large

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Saskatoon police are trying to locate an offender who walked away from a corrections urban camp worksite in the Nutana neighbourhood.

Scott Dwayne Ross, 32, was last seen at 14th Street and University Drive at roughly 10 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Responding officers located his work coat and safety vest in a nearby dumpster. Police believe he’s still wearing green pants and boots.

He is known to carry break-and-enter tools, according to a press release.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police arrest escaped Besnard Lake Correction Camp prisoner

Police said Ross is not considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement