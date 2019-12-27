Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police trying to locate offender at large

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 7:07 pm
Police are trying to locate Scott Dwayne Ross, 32, who walked away from a Corrections urban camp worksite in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Saskatoon police are trying to locate an offender who walked away from a corrections urban camp worksite in the Nutana neighbourhood.

Scott Dwayne Ross, 32, was last seen at 14th Street and University Drive at roughly 10 a.m. on Dec. 27.

READ MORE: 3 inmates at large from northern Saskatchewan correctional camp, RCMP says

Responding officers located his work coat and safety vest in a nearby dumpster. Police believe he’s still wearing green pants and boots.

He is known to carry break-and-enter tools, according to a press release.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police arrest escaped Besnard Lake Correction Camp prisoner

Police said Ross is not considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

