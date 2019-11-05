Menu

Crime

Trio of inmates at large from northern Saskatchewan correctional camp, RCMP says

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 6:31 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 6:34 pm
Trio of inmates at large from northern Sask. correctional camp
RCMP say Jesse Chanalquay (left), Clifford Mckenzie (centre), and Brent Mosquito (right) escaped lawful custody of the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Mounties are on the lookout for three inmates who escaped lawful custody of the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp in northern Saskatchewan.

Jesse Chanalquay, 30, Clifford Mckenzie, 38, and Brent Mosquito, 21, were reported missing to Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 8 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Police said the men were last seen at 11 p.m. on Nov. 4 during a head count at the camp.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all three escapees. RCMP believe the men are travelling together and are headed to Dillon or Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask.

Chanalquay is described as slender, five-foot 11 and around 141 pounds, with short, black hair and brown eyes. He has a mustache tattoo on his right fingers.

Mckenzie is described as five-foot seven and around 161 pounds, with short, black hair and brown eyes.

The 38-year-old has the following tattoos:

  • cross, wings – right arm
  • star, ribbon, skull, happy face, cross, chain – right hand
  • bore, crosses – right hand, fingers
  • 78 – neck
  • 1911 – forehead
  • 2 teardrops – right cheek

Mosquito is described as five-foot eight and around 175 pounds, with short, black hair and brown eyes.

The 21-year-old has the following tattoos:

  • wright – left arm
  • cross, snake, and tribal art – right arm
  • skull 2319 – left hand
  • 2319 – cheek
  • 2319 west side outlaws gang stamp – right hand
  • 2319 west side outlaws gang stamp – right knuckles

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Saskatchewan correctional camp is approximately 300 km north of Prince Albert.

