Trio of inmates at large from northern Saskatchewan correctional camp, RCMP says

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Mounties are on the lookout for three inmates who escaped lawful custody of the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp in northern Saskatchewan.

Jesse Chanalquay, 30, Clifford Mckenzie, 38, and Brent Mosquito, 21, were reported missing to Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 8 a.m. on Nov. 5.

READ MORE: Man escapes RCMP custody in northern Saskatchewan

Police said the men were last seen at 11 p.m. on Nov. 4 during a head count at the camp.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all three escapees. RCMP believe the men are travelling together and are headed to Dillon or Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask.

Chanalquay is described as slender, five-foot 11 and around 141 pounds, with short, black hair and brown eyes. He has a mustache tattoo on his right fingers.

Story continues below advertisement

Mckenzie is described as five-foot seven and around 161 pounds, with short, black hair and brown eyes.

The 38-year-old has the following tattoos:

cross, wings – right arm

star, ribbon, skull, happy face, cross, chain – right hand

bore, crosses – right hand, fingers

78 – neck

1911 – forehead

2 teardrops – right cheek

Mosquito is described as five-foot eight and around 175 pounds, with short, black hair and brown eyes.

The 21-year-old has the following tattoos:

wright – left arm

cross, snake, and tribal art – right arm

skull 2319 – left hand

2319 – cheek

2319 west side outlaws gang stamp – right hand

2319 west side outlaws gang stamp – right knuckles

READ MORE: Prisoner back in custody after escape in northern Saskatchewan

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Saskatchewan correctional camp is approximately 300 km north of Prince Albert.

2:39 Saskatchewan weather outlook: -20 to -30 wind chills and more snow Saskatchewan weather outlook: -20 to -30 wind chills and more snow