Prisoner back in custody after escape in northern Saskatchewan

An inmate is back into custody after escaping earlier this month in northern Saskatchewan.

Grant Kenneth McKenzie, 30, was sought by police after he escaped from a non-secure correctional facility vehicle while travelling through La Ronge on June 21.

He was located by officers in Sucker River at 3:30 p.m. CT on June 28, La Ronge RCMP said.

McKenzie is expected to appear in La Ronge provincial court on July 3.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

