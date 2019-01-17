Crime
January 17, 2019 4:22 pm
Updated: January 17, 2019 4:23 pm

Man who briefly escaped Saskatoon Correctional Centre charged

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say a 33-year-old man briefly escaped Saskatoon Correctional Centre before he was found hiding inside a pickup truck.

File / Global News
A A

A 33-year-old man is back in custody after briefly escaping from Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Saskatoon police were called to a report of an escapee on the afternoon of Jan. 16.

READ MORE: Cocaine charge for man fleeing from Saskatoon police in truck

With a bystander’s help, officers quickly located the man hiding in a pickup truck in the 1000-block of 64th Street East.

Police said paramedics treated him for minor injuries sustained during his escape from the provincial correction centre.

He is facing a charge of escaping lawful custody, theft under $5,000, and mischief.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
64th Street East
Escape
Escaping Lawful Custody
Mischief
Saskatoon Correctional Centre
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.