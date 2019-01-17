Man who briefly escaped Saskatoon Correctional Centre charged

A 33-year-old man is back in custody after briefly escaping from Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Saskatoon police were called to a report of an escapee on the afternoon of Jan. 16.

READ MORE: Cocaine charge for man fleeing from Saskatoon police in truck

With a bystander’s help, officers quickly located the man hiding in a pickup truck in the 1000-block of 64th Street East.

Police said paramedics treated him for minor injuries sustained during his escape from the provincial correction centre.

He is facing a charge of escaping lawful custody, theft under $5,000, and mischief.

Related Yorkton RCMP search for inmate who escaped from Saskatoon treatment centre