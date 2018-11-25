Yorkton RCMP search for inmate who escaped from Saskatoon treatment centre

Yorkton RCMP are searching for a Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre inmate, who walked away from the MACSI Treatment Centre in Saskatoon on Nov. 22.

Spencer Norris Bear was on leave from Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre and was last accounted for at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night.

READ MORE: Man treated for suspected gunshot wounds at Yorkton, Sask. medical facility

Bear is described as an Aboriginal male, 5’7″ tall and 145 pounds, with a slender build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a scar on his left cheek and a “Raven” tattoo on his left hand.

WATCH: Judge chases inmates escaping courtroom in dramatic video

Bear is deemed as a low risk for community safety concerns.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Yorkton Rural RCMP Detachment at 306-786-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).