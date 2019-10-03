Man escapes RCMP custody in northern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties announced on Oct. 3 that a prisoner escaped custody last month in northern Saskatchewan.

Ethan Merasty, 19, was arrested on Sept. 28 for breaching a court order and was taken to the Stanley Mission RCMP detachment.

As an officer opened the door of the police vehicle, Merasty immediately fled on foot, RCMP said.

A chase was initiated, but officers were unable to locate him, according to a press release.

RCMP said they received reports that Merasty was seen at a Stanley Mission home on MacKenzie Street on Sept. 28 or 29.

Officers believe the escapee may be returning to the Denare Beach area, where he is from.

Merasty is described as five-foot eight and around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stanley Mission RCMP at 306-635-2390 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Stanley Mission is approximately 395 km north of Saskatoon.