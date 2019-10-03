Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man escapes RCMP custody in northern Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 6:49 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 6:50 pm
RCMP released this photo of Ethan Merasty, 19, who escaped their custody in northern Saskatchewan last month.
RCMP released this photo of Ethan Merasty, 19, who escaped their custody in northern Saskatchewan last month. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Mounties announced on Oct. 3 that a prisoner escaped custody last month in northern Saskatchewan.

Ethan Merasty, 19, was arrested on Sept. 28 for breaching a court order and was taken to the Stanley Mission RCMP detachment.

Related News

READ MORE: Wanted man arrested with citizen’s help after Saskatoon officer assaulted: police

As an officer opened the door of the police vehicle, Merasty immediately fled on foot, RCMP said.

A chase was initiated, but officers were unable to locate him, according to a press release.

RCMP said they received reports that Merasty was seen at a Stanley Mission home on MacKenzie Street on Sept. 28 or 29.

Officers believe the escapee may be returning to the Denare Beach area, where he is from.

Story continues below advertisement
Saskatchewan RCMP crime watch alert system expanded province-wide
Saskatchewan RCMP crime watch alert system expanded province-wide

Merasty is described as five-foot eight and around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stanley Mission RCMP at 306-635-2390 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Stanley Mission is approximately 395 km north of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Sask RCMPNorthern SaskatchewanWanted ManEscapeStanley MissionStanley Mission RCMPDenare BeachStanley Mission SaskatchewanMackenzie StreetEthan Merasty
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.