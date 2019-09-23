Wanted Saskatoon man tries fleeing from officers on bike: police
Police say they arrested a wanted man who tried to flee on a bike last weekend in Saskatoon.
A disturbance was reported in the 1400-block of Korol Mews in the Hampton Village neighbourhood at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, Saskatoon police said.
The suspect had a warrant for his arrest, police said.
The complainant directed officers to a room in the house, but the suspect exited through a window and fled on a bicycle, officers said.
A canine officer located the man biking through a nearby park while “shouting for help,” according to a press release.
The man later abandoned his bike and attempted to gain access to an occupied vehicle but was unsuccessful, police said.
The 29-year-old man was taken into custody with the help of a police dog in the 2300-block of McClocklin Road. He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries for a dog bite.
He has since been taken into custody by corrections.
