Wanted Saskatoon man tries fleeing from officers on bike: police

Police say they arrested a wanted man who tried to flee on a bike last weekend in Saskatoon.

A disturbance was reported in the 1400-block of Korol Mews in the Hampton Village neighbourhood at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, Saskatoon police said.

READ MORE: Officer on bike struck by truck in downtown Saskatoon

The suspect had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

The complainant directed officers to a room in the house, but the suspect exited through a window and fled on a bicycle, officers said.

A canine officer located the man biking through a nearby park while “shouting for help,” according to a press release.

The man later abandoned his bike and attempted to gain access to an occupied vehicle but was unsuccessful, police said.

WATCH (July 23, 2019): Breaking down Saskatoon’s crime severity index

The 29-year-old man was taken into custody with the help of a police dog in the 2300-block of McClocklin Road. He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries for a dog bite.

He has since been taken into custody by corrections.

Related Saskatoon police dog tracks down man evading officers