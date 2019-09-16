Saskatoon police dog tracks down man evading officers

A man is facing a number of charges after he reportedly tried to evade Saskatoon police on Monday morning.

Police said officers spotted a Suzuki Grand Vitara that was driving in a suspicious manner at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Avenue B North and 35th Street.

The Grand Vitara, which police said had a stolen licence plate, took off when officers tried to stop it.

Officers said they were able to disable the vehicle with a tire deflation device and it stopped at Spadina Crescent and Avenue D South.

The driver was then tracked down by a police dog when he tried to run away, police said, and had to be treated for a minor dog bite.

Police said officers also had to use a Taser on the suspect due to his aggressive behaviour.

The 40-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with dangerous driving, evading police, possession of stolen property and breach of undertaking. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants, police said.