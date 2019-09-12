RCMP looking for footage of group assault on Mounties in northern Saskatchewan

Two Mounties were assaulted by a group of people in a northern Saskatchewan home on Aug. 23, and La Ronge RCMP are now looking for video of the incident.

The incident occurred after RCMP received a call from a homeowner who wanted help removing several unwanted guests from a residence.

While one officer assisted an intoxicated person with leaving the home, police said a 29-year-old man intervened and assaulted both officers.

Officers then told him he was under arrest and tried to run away but officers stopped him.

He then resisted arrest, according to RCMP, and several other people began to physically assault the officers, striking them repeatedly.

A group of people was observed to have filmed the assault with their cellphones, which officials say could be a recording of about 10 minutes.

After being hit several times, officers pulled out Taser guns, which created distance. The Taser was not used, according to RCMP.

RCMP say both officers received medical treatment and are now on light-duty as they recover from their injuries.

The 29-year-old man appeared in La Ronge provincial court on Aug. 23 and was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The people involved with the interference of the arrest and assault of the officers have not been identified. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

RCMP are asking the public for any footage of the incident, as they say, it’s crucial to identify the people responsible for the assault.

If you have any information to report, please contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or Crime Stoppers.

