Assault charges laid after Prince Albert RCMP officer injured during manhunt

Charges have been laid after a Mountie was injured during a manhunt in Saskatchewan.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service, Jade Ermine became the subject of an extensive search following an “incident” on the afternoon of Aug. 20.

The search for the 30-year-old man, who had several outstanding warrants, was conducted in the area west and north of Prince Albert.

During these search efforts, a Prince Albert RCMP officer was injured and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release any more details of how the officer was injured.

Ermine was arrested in Prince Albert on the morning of Aug. 21.

RCMP recently announced he is facing new charges in relation to the previous incidents.

Those offences include resisting arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, aggravated assault on a peace officer and flight from police.

He is also facing charges for possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of break-in tools and mischief over $5,000.

Ermine has been remanded into custody until his next appearance via video link at Prince Albert provincial court on Aug. 23.