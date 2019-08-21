Sask. RCMP officer injured while searching for wanted man

A RCMP officer was hospitalized during a search for a man wanted on warrants in Saskatchewan.

Efforts to locate Jade Ermine, 30, in the area west and north of Prince Albert have been ongoing since roughly 2 p.m. CT on Aug. 20.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service, he is wanted for flight from police, possession of stolen property and six counts of breaching court orders.

During these search efforts, a Prince Albert RCMP officer was injured and taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release details of how the officer was injured.

Ermine is described as five-foot-10-inches tall and 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants with a white stripe.

RCMP are asking the public not to approach Ermine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 310-7267 or 911 immediately.