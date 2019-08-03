RCMP searching for Prisoner who escaped from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

A prisoner has escaped from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp, according to Pinehouse Lake RCMP.

Thomas Albert Hunt, 29, went missing Friday night before 10 p.m. and RCMP say, “he may be travelling to the Prince Albert, Sask., area but this cannot be confirmed.”

The facility is almost 300 kilometres north of Prince Albert, a 3.5-hour drive.

READ MORE: Man considered dangerous escapes from Saskatchewan correctional camp

Hunt is described as five feet nine inches tall with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes. He has “respect” tattooed on his right forearm and “loyalty” tattooed on his right hand.

If you have information, please contact Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 306-884-2400 or 310-RCMP. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppers.ca.